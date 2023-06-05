Sports

Haddad Maia becomes second Brazilian to reach French Open quarter-final

Haddad Maia becomes second Brazilian to reach French Open quarter-final

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 05, 2023, 08:43 pm 2 min read

Fourteenth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia reached the 2023 French Open quarter-final after beating Sara Sorribes Tormo. The former claimed a 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5 win in three hours and 51 minutes, making it the longest tour-level match of 2023. Haddad Maia has become just the second Brazilian to reach the last eight of the French Open and the first since 1968. Here are the stats.

Here are the match stats

Haddad Maia made a formidable comeback after losing the first. She won a total of 127 points and 65 winners in the match. Her opponent fired four aces compared to the former's one. Haddad Maia won 53% of receiving points and 51% of net points. She recorded six double faults. Besides, Sorribes smashed the fastest serve of the match (127 KPH).

Haddad Maia scripts history

As mentioned, Haddad Maia has become the second Brazilian to reach the Roland Garros quarter-final since 1968. The late Maria Bueno had a quarter-final run at the French Open that year. She featured in the last eight of Wimbledon too in the season. Bueno won as many as seven Grand Slams in her illustrious career, the last of which came in 1966.

Third-longest French Open match

The match between Haddad Maia and Sorribes panned out for three hours and 51 minutes, the longest of the season. It was also the third-longest women's tie at the French Open and the joint 10th-longest WTA match of the Open Era.