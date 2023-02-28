Sports

Novak Djokovic breaks this massive Steffi Graf record: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 28, 2023, 03:19 pm 2 min read

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has surpassed Steffi Graf's record for the most weeks as world number one after entering a 378th week at the top of the men's rankings. 22-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic has held the record for the most weeks as men's world number one since March 2021. "I'm flattered, proud, and happy," said Djokovic.

Key details about Graf and Djokovic

Graf rose to the top of the women's rankings in 1987 and remained there for 186 consecutive weeks. Her record was later tied by Serena Williams in 2016. Meanwhile, Djokovic, who returned to number one for the first time in six months by winning the 2023 Australian Open, first topped the rankings in July 2011. Djokovic is on 6,980 points in the ATP Rankings.

A best run of 122 consecutive weeks atop

As per BBC, Djokovic has managed a best run of 122 consecutive weeks at the top, between July 2014 and November 2016. He trails Roger Federer (237 weeks), Jimmy Connors (160), and Ivan Lendl (157) for this record.

All-time weeks at number one (men and women)

1) Novak Djokovic 378 2) Stefanie Graf 377 3) Martina Navratilova 332 4) Serena Williams 319 5) Roger Federer 310

Key record for the Djoker

As per ATP, Djokovic is one of 28 players in the history of the ATP Rankings to hold the top spot. He finished 2021 as year-end No. 1 for a record seventh time (also 2011-12, '14-15, '18, and '20).

Graf and Djokovic highly successful

Graf, who hit the top of the women's rankings for the first time in 1987, won 107 titles in her career. She has claimed 22 Grand Slam crowns. Djokovic equaled Spaniard Nadal in terms of career Grand Slam victories by winning the Australian Open 2023. The Serbian sealed an emphatic straight-set win over Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3, 7-6, 7-6) in the final.

Djokovic claimed his 93rd ATP title

Djokovic pocketed his 93rd ATP Tour honor, steering clear of Nadal, who has 92. Djokovic is now only behind Federer in this regard. The Swiss maestro collected a total of 103 titles in his illustrious career.