Daniil Medvedev seals second successive ATP Tour honor: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 26, 2023, 02:16 pm 2 min read

Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev sealed his second successive ATP Tour honor (Source: Twitter/@DaniilMedwed)

Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev sealed his second successive ATP Tour honor by beating Andy Murray in the 2023 Qatar Open final. Medvedev, who won the title in Rotterdam last week, continued his sublime form in February, pocketing the Qatar Open on debut. Overall, Medvedev clinched his 17th tour-level title. 3rd seed Medvedev prevailed 6-4, 6-4 versus Murray.

Medvedev is on a nine-match unbeaten run

Medvedev is the first player to clinch back-to-back singles titles in the 2023 ATP Tour season. The 27-year-old will leapfrog Rafael Nadal to No. 7 in the ATP Rankings following his Doha title run. Medvedev is now on a nine-match unbeaten run winning five matches in Rotterdam and four here in Doha. He had earlier beaten Jannik Sinner in Rotterdam final.

3-0 win over Murray

Medvedev now enjoys a 3-0 win-loss record over Murray in the H2H meetings. Before this match, he beat Murray at the ATP Master 1000 in Miami last year and in 2019 Brisbane. Medvedev is yet to drop a set versus veteran Murray. In terms of the match stats in Doha, Medvedev doled out six aces. However, he also committed six double faults.

Medvedev's journey in the tourney

Medvedev started his journey in Doha by beating Liam Broady 6-4, 6-3. In the quarters, he overcame Christopher O'Connell 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. In the semis, Medvedev sealed victory versus Felix Auger Aliassime (6-4, 7-6). And now, he overcame Murray.

Medvedev is 14-2 in 2023

Medvedev has improved his season record to 14-2. Besides his Rotterdam and Doha win, he reached the semis of the Adelaide International 1. He suffered a 3rd round exit at the 2023 Australian Open. 16 of Medvedev's 17 titles have come on hard courts.