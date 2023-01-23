Sports

Australian Open 2023, Rublev overpowers Rune to reach semi-finals: Stats

Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev earned a hard-fought win over ninth-seeded Holger Rune to qualify for the men's singles quarter-finals at Australian Open. The 25-year-old Russian beat the Danish sensation 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9). Notably, Rublev will mark his seventh career Grand Slam quarter-final appearance. Up next, he faces the winner of the fourth-round clash involving Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Rublev fired 22 aces to Rune's eight. He conceded jour four double faults to Rune's 12. Rublev, a 12-time ATP Tour singles titlist, collected 168 points in the match. He converted 5/13 break points and also won the tiebreaker. Notably, he won 104 points through serves. He commanded a win percentage of 73 and 51 on his first and second serves, respectively.

Rublev is 16-6 at Australian Open

Rublev has now steered to a 16-6 record at the Australian Open. Overall, he has a 46-20 record across Grand Slams. As stated, it's the seventh time he has reached the quarter-finals across Slams. It would only be his second quarter-final appearance in Australian Open, having concluded his run at that stage in 2021. He hasn't reached the semi-finals in any Grand Slam.

Rublev betters his record against Rune

Rublev registered his maiden ATP Tour win over Rune to level their head-to-head record 1-1. The latter had won their previous meet during the R16 of the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 Paris.

How has Rublev fared in 2023?

Rublev has raced to a 4-2 record in men's singles in 2023. He suffered back-to-back losses against Roberto Bautista Agut and Thanasi Kokkinakis in Adelaide 1 and Adelaide 2, respectively.

Rune inks this record

As per Opta, this was Rune's second match of five sets in his career. The last time he played a five-setter was against South Korea's Soon Woo Kwon at the 2022 Australian Open (Loss - R128). Interestingly, he was ranked 99 then and now 10.