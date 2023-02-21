Sports

Sania Mirza concludes her illustrious tennis career: Decoding her achievements

Written by V Shashank Feb 21, 2023, 08:37 pm 1 min read

Sania Mirza played the last match of her tennis career (Source: Twitter/@MirzaSania)

Indian-American pair Sania Mirza and Madison Keys bowed out in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday. The duo lost to Russia's Liudmila Samsonova and Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets. With that, Mirza pulled the curtains on her illustrious career. Earlier this year, the 36-year-old had announced that she would be bidding adieu to the sport. We look at her achievements.

One of the most successful tennis players from India

Mirza is India's most successful female tennis player. She is a three-time Grand Slam champion in women's doubles (Wimbledon and US Open in 2015; 2016 Australian Open). She is also a three-time winner in mixed doubles (2009 AO, 2012 French Open, and 2014 US Open). Mirza won 43 titles in doubles and three in mixed doubles, besides a solitary title in women's singles.

Mirza retired as India's number-one player (singles)

Mirza was India's number-one ranked player in singles from 2003 until her retirement from the same in 2013.