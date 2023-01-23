Sports

Australian Open 2023, Karolina Pliskova storms into quarter-finals: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 23, 2023, 12:39 pm 2 min read

Karolina Pliskova will mark her fourth quarter-final appearance in Australian Open (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

Former world number one, Karolina Pliskova, downed number 23 seed Zhang Shuai of China to reach the women's singles quarter-finals at Australian Open. The Czech beat her rival in straight sets (6-0, 6-4) to reach her fourth quarter-final in AO. She will face Poland's Magda Linette, who stunned fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-6(3), 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final in Melbourne. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Pliskova struck 33 winners in the match, including 12 aces. Zhang could fire only eight winners. The number 30 seed, however, conceded four double faults to Zhang's two. Pliskova converted 5/6 of her break points. She collected 60 points in the match, including 33 from serves. She had a win percentage of 82 and 45 on her first and second serves, respectively.

Pliskova attains these records

As per WTA, Pliskova is now 11-3 in her Career Grand Slam fourth rounds, including a 4-0 record at the Australian Open. Meanwhile, she has reached the last eight in AO for the fourth time. It's her 11th quarter-final appearance across Slams. Pliskova was a semi-finalist at the 2019 Australian Open. She has a 26-9 record in the tournament, while it's 86-40 across Slams.

A look at the head-to-head

Pliskova has bettered her record against Zhang to 8-0. The duo last met in R32 of the 2018 Indian Wells Masters, with the former winning in three sets.

Pliskova to face Magda Linette in quarter-finals

Pliskova boasts a 7-2 record against Linette in their WTA meetings. Notably, Linette won their previous match-up during the 2022 BJK Cup Finals in straight sets.