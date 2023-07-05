Sports

2023 Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek reaches third round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 05, 2023 | 10:07 pm 2 min read

Women's world number one Iga Swiatek has advanced to the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon event

Women's world number one Iga Swiatek has advanced to the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon event on Wednesday. Swiatek beat Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 to progress. Swiatek claimed her 40th win of the season, winning her first career meeting with 84th-ranked Sorribes. On a rain-hit day, number 17 seed Jelena Ostapenko and 11th seed Daria Kasatkina also progressed.

Swiatek owns a 40-6 record in 2023

Swiatek owns a 40-6 win-loss record in 2023. She has won three titles this season, including the 2023 French Open. Swiatek had a 35-6 record after winning the French Open final and then won three successive matches at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open. However, she was forced to hand in a walkover in the semis. Swiatek has won titles in Qatar and Stuttgart.

Unique records for Swiatek

As per Opta, Swiatek is the youngest player to win 20 sets in Grand Slam tournaments with a 6-0 scoreline since Maria Sharapova in 2008. In terms of win percentage, Swiatek (82.9%) has gone past Martina Hingis (82.7%). Swiatek owns a 62-13 win-loss record at Slams. At Wimbledon, her tally reads 7-3. For the third successive season, she has reached round 3.

Here are the match stats

Swiatek and Sorribes didn't clock a single ace in the match. However, the latter committed more double faults (4-1). Swiatek had an 83% win on the first serve and a 67% win on the second. She converted 6/9 break points, besides notching 26 winners.

Wins for Ostapenko and Kasatkina

Ostapenko beat Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-2 in the first round, reaching the second round. She will face Sorana Cirstea in the second round. Meanwhile, Kasatkina has reached the third round after overcoming Jodie Anna Burrage. She won 6-0, 6-2. She now has a 21-15 win-loss record in 2023. Kasatkina has reached the 3rd round for the second time at Wimbledon.

