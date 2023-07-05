Sports

Paris Saint-Germain appoint Luis Enrique as manager: Decoding his stats

Paris Saint-Germain have appointed Luis Enrique as their manager (Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain have appointed Luis Enrique as their manager. The 53-year-old Spaniard has replaced Christophe Galtier, who has been sacked despite winning the Ligue 1 title in his one season in charge. Enrique has signed a two-year contract with PSG. He had earlier stepped down as manager of Spain following their 2022 FIFA World Cup debacle in Qatar back in December. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

PSG had hoped Galtier would take them to new heights after a superb start but 2022-23 overall was a poor campaign. PSG faltered in the Champions League round of 16 and the French Cup as well. PSG also went on to win the Ligue 1 title by a point in the end. With Enrique available, PSG decided to go for the veteran specialist.

Enrique enjoyed his time in charge of Barcelona (2014-17)

Enrique had his best time when he was in charge of Barcelona. He managed 181 games, winning 138, drawing 22, and losing 21. He had a win percentage of 76.24. Barca scored 519 goals and conceded 147. Enrique won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys, one Spanish Super Cup, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

His numbers at other clubs and the Spain team

Enrique started his career with Barcelona B before managing AS Roma. He managed one season there, clocking a win percentage of 40.48 (M42 W17 D9 L16). He managed Celta Vigo in 2013-14, clocking a win percentage of 37.50 (M40 W15 D7 L18). Enrique managed Spain across two spells. He helped Spain win 26 games (D14 L7). Spain were the Nations League runners-up in 2020-21.

Enrique helped Barca win the treble in 2014-15

In the 2014-15 season, Enrique helped Barcelona win the treble. Barca won the La Liga honor with 94 points, two above Real Madrid. Barca also won the Copa del Rey that season before lifting the prestigious Champions League title.

