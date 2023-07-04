Sports

Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz beats Jeremy Chardy to reach second round

Written by Parth Dhall July 04, 2023 | 07:35 pm 2 min read

Alcaraz is vying for his second major title (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

World number one, Carlos Alcaraz beat Jeremy Chardy to reach the second round at 2023 Wimbledon on July 4. The former claimed a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win after nearly two hours in the opening round. Alcaraz, who won the 2023 Queen's Club honor, has reached this stage at Wimbledon for the third consecutive year. He is vying for his second Grand Slam title.

A look at the match stats

Alcaraz won a total of 104 points and 38 winners in the match. He struck more aces (10) than that of Chardy (one). Alcaraz had a win percentage of 78 and 50 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 52% of the receiving points. Notably, Alcaraz covered a distance of 2,378.2 meters throughout the match.

Alcaraz won Queen's Club in June

Alcaraz returned to the top (ATP Rankings) after claiming the 2023 Queen's Club title in June. He overcame Australian Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4. As a result, he is the top seed at the ongoing Wimbledon. The one at Queen's Club was his first career tournament win on grass courts. He is now bidding to become the third-youngster winner at Wimbledon (Open Era).

Alcaraz attains this feat

As per Opta, this is only the third instance (Open Era) of the top-seeded male player winning his opening set in Wimbledon with a 6-0 scoreline. Novak Djokovic (in 2014 vs Andrey Golubev and in 2016 vs James Ward) has done it in the past.

