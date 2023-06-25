Sports

Carlos Alcaraz wins the 2023 Queen's Club honor: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 25, 2023 | 09:51 pm 2 min read

Carlos Alcaraz is set to return as the world's number one men's singles tennis player

Carlos Alcaraz is set to return as the world's number one men's singles tennis player after claiming the 2023 Queen's Club title on Sunday. Alcaraz overcame Australian Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 to lift the trophy. On Monday, the Spaniard will pip Novak Djokovic for the world number one spot. Notably, Djokovic reclaimed the numero uno spot after winning the 2023 French Open.

Here are the match stats

Alcaraz doled out seven aces compared to his opponent's one. He clocked one double fault with De Minaur clocking two. Alcaraz had a 70% win on the first serve and a 68% win on the second. He also converted 2/2 break points.

Alcaraz has now won five ATP Tour titles this season

In terms of the head-to-head, Alcaraz now owns a 2-0 record over De Minaur. Before this win, he beat him in 2022 (Barcelona Open). Alcaraz has now won five ATP Tour titles this season, tying Daniil Medvedev for most honors. He has won the Argentina Open, Indian Wells, Barcelona Open, Madrid Open, and Queen's Club. Alcaraz now owns a 40-4 win-loss record in 2023.

His journey in the tourney

In the round of 32, Alcaraz overcame Arthur Rinderknech 4-6, 7-5, 7-6. In the round of 16, he beat Jiri Lehecka 6-2, 6-3. Alcaraz then overcame Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-4 in the last eight. In the semis, the Spaniard claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win over Sebastian Korda. And now, he has beaten De Minaur.

Alcaraz opens up on his win

"It means a lot to me. Being able to win this amazing tournament in my first time that I played here for me is fantastic," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview. "To know that I'm [capable of] a good level on grass, obviously [to be] champion of every tournament feels special."

