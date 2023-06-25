Sports

CWC Qualifiers, Chris Greaves claims his maiden ODI fifer: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 25, 2023 | 09:39 pm 2 min read

Greaves claimed his maiden ODI fifer (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Scotland all-rounder Chris Greaves was exceptional in their win against Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Athletic Club ground in Bulawayo. Greaves had a major role to play in Scotland's 76-run triumph over Oman. This was his maiden ODI fifer as he finished with career-best figures of 5/53. He became the 12th Scottish bowler to claim an ODI fifer.

A brilliant bowling display from Greaves

Greaves struck first blood when he trapped Mohammed Waseem right in front of the wickets. He outfoxed the batter, who was trying to paddle him. He then dismissed Ayaan Khan with a quick short-pitched delivery, who handed a catch straight to mid-on. Later, he brought an end to Naseem Khushi's valiant knock in the 46th over. He also removed Shoaib Khan and Fayyaz Butt.

A look at his ODI numbers

Courtesy of his five-wicket haul, the 32-year-old spinner has raced to 15 wickets in 19 ODIs at an average of 27.60. His economy of 5.75 is also decent in this format. Greaves became the 12th Scottish bowler to claim an ODI five-wicket haul. With the willow, he has amassed 258 runs at an average of 19.84. He has a solitary ODI fifty against Namibia.

Greaves scripts this unique ODI record

As per @cricketsauron, only in seven instances a side's seventh bowler (six bowlers have bowled previously) has scalped five wickets. Apart from Greaves, these are the bowlers: Khawali Ali 5/15 vs PNG, 2021 Rahmat Shah 5/32 vs UAE, 2014 Graeme Cremer 6/46 vs Kenya, 2009 Upul Chandana 5/61 vs SA, 2004 Jacques Kallis 5/30 vs WI, 1998 Krishnamachari Srikkanth 5/27 vs NZ, 1988.

How did the match pan out?

Oman invited Scotland to bat first and they lost Christopher McBride early on. However, Mathew Cross and Brandon McMullen added 82 runs together. The latter stitched a 138-run partnership with Richie Berrington. McMullen smashed his maiden ODI ton as Scotland posted 320. Bilal Khan finished with figures 5/55. In reply, Oman never got going as they managed 244/9. Greaves claimed his maiden ODI five-fer.

