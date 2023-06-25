Sports

Petra Kvitova wins her 31st career title: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 25, 2023 | 09:32 pm 2 min read

World No. 9 Petra Kvitova has captured her second title of the season on Sunday (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

World No. 9 Petra Kvitova captured her second title of the season on Sunday after overcoming Donna Vekic 6-2, 7-6(6) to win the 2023 German Open honor. With this win, Kvitova claimed her sixth career grass-court title and a 31st honor in total. As per WTA, only Venus Williams has won more titles among active players (49). Here's more.

Here are the match stats

Both Kvitova and Vekic doled out seven aces each. However, Kvitova committed more double faults (5-3). Kvitova clocked a 73% win on the first serve and a 65% win on the second. She also converted three out of four break points.

31-11 win-loss record in WTA Tour finals

Kvitova has now won 12 of her last 13 matches on grass dating back to her title run in Eastbourne in 2022. She has lost just four sets over that span. Kvitova has now taken her WTA Tour finals tally to 31-11. Before tonight's win, Kvitova had claimed the 2023 Miami Open.

Kvitova is the oldest winner of the German Open

As per Opta, Kvitova has won multiple tournaments in a calendar year for the first time since 2019 - Sydney and Stuttgart. At 33 years and 110 days, Kvitova has become the oldest winner of the German Open. Kvitova is only the second player aged 30 or more to reach the final and win the event, after Chris Evert in 1985.

Her journey in the tourney

Kvitova started the 2023 German Open with a win over Karolina Pliskova in the round of 32. She won 6-3, 6-4. In the round of 16, Kvitova prevailed 6-1, 6-1 against Nadia Podorskova. In the last eight, the veteran beat third seed Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6. In the semis, Kvitova stepped up versus Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4.

