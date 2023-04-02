Sports

Petra Kvitova wins the 2023 Miami Open: Key stats

Petra Kvitova stunned an in-form Elena Rybakina to win the 2023 Miami Open title

Petra Kvitova stunned an in-form Elena Rybakina to win the 2023 Miami Open title. Kvitova won the match 7-6, 6-2. Kvitova claimed her ninth career WTA 1000-level title. Meanwhile, she also lifted her 30th WTA singles career honor. At 33 years old, Kvitova also became the oldest Miami champion since Serena Williams in 2015. Notably, Rybakina's 13-match win streak came to an end.

Here are the match stats

Rybakina dished out 12 aces compared to Kvitova's five. However, she made 3 double faults to Kvitova's nil. Kvitova claimed a 79% win on the first serve and a 75% win on the second. She converted three out of 8 break points.

Kvitova scripts these records

Kvitova has now taken her WTA Tour finals tally to 30-11. As per WTA, it was the 60th Top 10 win of her career. She is only behind Venus Williams and Victoria Azarenka among active players. As per Opta, Kvitova equaled Simona Halep as the third player with the most WTA-1000 titles. Serena (13) and Azarenka (10) have more - since 2009.