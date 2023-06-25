Sports

CWC Qualifiers, Scotland maintain a perfect record against Oman: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 25, 2023 | 09:06 pm 3 min read

Scotland registered their third successive win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Scotland continued their unbeaten run with a win over Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Athletic Club ground in Bulawayo. Scotland registered a 76-run win over Oman after they restricted Oman to only 244/9. The Scots batted with intent and posted a total of 320 and the rest was done by their bowlers. They have progressed to the Super Sixes.

How did the match pan out?

Oman invited Scotland to bat first and they lost Christopher McBride early on. However, Mathew Cross and Brandon McMullen added 82 runs together. The latter stitched a 138-run partnership with Richie Berrington. McMullen smashed his maiden ODI ton as Scotland posted 320. Bilal Khan finished with figures 5/55. In reply, Oman never got going as they managed 244/9. Chris Greaves claimed his maiden five-fer.

McMullen smashes his maiden ODI century

McMullen played a lovely hand and was one of the primary reasons why Scotland reached a total of 320 in the first place. He ended up scoring 136 runs off 121 balls. He slammed 14 fours and 3 sixes. McMullen has amassed 326 runs in 11 ODIs at an impressive average of 46.57. He has also mustered 18 wickets at an average of 18.33.

Berrington plays a fiery knock

Scotland skipper Berrington continues his fine form as he registered his second successive fifty-plus score in ODIs. He was part of the 138-run stand with McMullen, which allowed them to get to a fine total against Oman. Overall, this was his 17th ODI fifty as he has compiled 2,834 runs in 108 matches at an average of 31.14. He has slammed four ODI centuries.

Fourth ODI fifer for Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Oman in a complete onslaught. He dismissed McBride early on and gave Oman some hope. He then dismissed Michael Leask, Greaves and Safyaan Sharif to complete his fourth fifer in ODIs. Notably, he finished with 5/55 in his 10 overs. He is also Oman's highest wicket-taker in this format with 90 wickets in 42 matches.

A valiant knock from Naseem Khushi

Oman wicket-keeper batter Naseem Khushi was the lone warrior against Scotland. Khushi slammed his maiden ODI fifty as he scored a 53-ball 69. Khushi was the only batter to score a fifty in this innings. He has compiled 383 runs in 31 ODIs at 17.40.

Maiden ODI five-wicket haul for Greaves

Scottish spinner Greaves was exceptional during the Oman innings as he completed his maiden ODI five-fer. He finished 5/53 from his 10 overs. The 32-year-old dismissed Mohammed Nadeem, Ayan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Khushi and Fayyaz Butt to complete his feat. He became the 12th Scottish bowler to claim an ODI fifer. Overall, he has snapped 15 wickets in 19 ODIs (ER: 5.75).

Scotland remain unbeaten in Group B

Scotland have been flawless in the Qualifiers as they have won their first three encounters and are second in Group B, just behind Sri Lanka. They have progressed to the Super Sixes and own an NRR of +1.267. Oman are third with four points.

