Jelena Ostapenko wins the 2023 Birmingham Classic title: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 25, 2023 | 09:01 pm 2 min read

Second seed Jelena Ostapenko overcame top seed Barbora Krejcikova 7-6, 6-4

Second seed Jelena Ostapenko overcame top seed Barbora Krejcikova 7-6, 6-4 to win the 2023 Birmingham Classic final on Sunday. 2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko took one hour and 51 minutes to overhaul 2021 Roland Garros winner Krejcikova. Ostapenko has now claimed her sixth career singles title on the WTA Tour. Here we present the key stats.

5-2 record for Ostapenko over Krejcikova

In terms of the head-to-head tally, Ostapenko now holds a 5-2 lead over Krejcikova. Ostapenko claimed her first title since winning in Seoul last year. Meanwhile, she also won her second career title on grass (she also won 2021 Eastbourne). Ostapenko now owns a 24-12 win-loss record in 2023.

Here are the match stats

Krejcokova outsmarted Ostapenko in terms of aces (6-2). However, she was outwitted in terms of double faults (6-3). Ostapenko clocked a 76% win on the first serve and a 73% on the second. She also converted 2/3 break points.

Ostapenko's journey in the tourney

In the round of 32, Ostapenko was tested immensely by Linda Noskova before prevailing 6-2, 5-7, 6-1. In the round of 16, she won another three-setter against veteran Venus Williams (6-3, 5-7, 6-3). In the quarters, Ostapenko ousted Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. In the semis, she won her fourth successive three-setter. She beat Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

