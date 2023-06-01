Sports

2023 French Open, Iga Swiatek reaches third round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 01, 2023, 08:39 pm 1 min read

Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek has advanced to the third round of the 2023 French Open after defeating Claire Liu in straight sets. Swiatek won the match 6-4, 6-0. Earlier in the first round, she had overcome Christina Bucsa 6-4, 6-0. It was another solid performance from the Polish international, who is aiming to win her third Roland Garros crown. Here's more.

Swiatek's run in 2023

Swiatek owns a win-loss record of 30-6 this season. She has already claimed two titles, winning the Qatar Open and Stuttgart Open respectively. Swiatek started the season by losing in the fourth round of the Australian Open. She lost in the Dubai final, besides also going down in the summit clash in Madrid. She lost in the Indian Wells semis and Italian Open quarter-finals.

23rd win for Swiatek at Roland Garros

Swiatek now has a 23-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She won the title here in 2020 and 2022 respectively. Swiatek, who is a three-time Grand Slam champion, has a 56-13 win-loss record overall.