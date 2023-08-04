Harry Kane: Bayern Munich submit final bid to Tottenham Hotspur

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 04, 2023 | 09:39 pm 3 min read

German champions Bayern Munich have submitted a final bid to Tottenham Hotspur for star striker Harry Kane (Photo credit: Twitter/@HKane)

German champions Bayern Munich have submitted a final bid to Tottenham Hotspur for star striker Harry Kane. As per Sky Sports, the Bavarians want a quick decision from Tottenham and are ready to move on if they don't accept the same. If Spurs continue to drag the deal and be stubborn, Bayern will then focus on other targets. Here are the details.

Why does this story matter?

Bayern have offered a deal worth more than 100m euros (£86.24m) with add-ons included for England skipper Kane. Before this, Bayern had an offer of £60m plus add-ons rejected by Tottenham in June. Another £81.7m deal was also rejected. Spurs want around £100m for Kane but Bayern believe their proposal is fair and final as the offer has been improved.

Kane could earn in the region of £11m net annually

As per the report, if Spurs accept the offer, then the transfer could happen quickly. Kane also wants the move to happen before Spurs's opening Premier League fixture versus Brentford. Kane could potentially earn in the region of £11m net annually throughout a five-year contract. His earnings will be broken down into basic salary, number of games played, and bonuses.

Bayern were optimistic up till this point

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to get a striker and wants Kane as he feels Bayern will get a lethal weapon upfront and someone who is a like-to-like replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Up till now, Bayern were confident in securing a move for Kane, who is keen to move. Bayern are now waiting for Daniel Levy's response in what is a make-or-break deal.

A gamble for Spurs if they hold on

If Spurs remain reluctant and hold on to Kane, they could lose him for free next summer. Spurs's gamble with Kane for a top-four berth might backfire. Kane will have permission to choose a new club in January 2024 and get a pre-agreement done. It will make things more interesting as the number of suitors will increase significantly and Kane can pick and choose.

PSG are out of the race

Paris Saint-Germain were interested in Kane all this while but didn't act. PSG have agreed a deal with Barcelona to sign winger Ousmane Dembele and are also spending big on Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos. So Kane joining PSG now looks uncertain as the club is sweating over the situation with Kylian Mbappe.

Kane's stats at Spurs

In 435 matches for Spurs, Kane has scored a whopping 280 goals in all competitions. As per Footystats, Kane has also made 60 assists. In the Premier League, Kane has made 317 appearances for Spurs, scoring 213 goals. He also has 46 assists. In the 2022-23 season, Kane smashed 32 goals across competitions. His best season was in 2017-18 when he scored 41 goals.

