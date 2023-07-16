Harry Kane to Bayern Munich: Decoding his transfer scenario

Harry Kane to Bayern Munich: Decoding his transfer scenario

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 16, 2023 | 06:26 pm 4 min read

Harry Kane could be on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur this summer (Photo credit: Twitter/@HKane)

Harry Kane could be on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur this summer with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich desperate to land the Englishman. Kane, who has a year left on his contract, is believed to be keen to switch pastures in search of silverware. Spurs want to keep him but run the risk of losing him for free. Here's what is happening with Kane.

Why does this story matter?

As per Skysports, Tottenham have made it clear they do not want to sell Kane and certainly won't entertain the £70m figure Bayern are willing to pay. Dialogue remains open between Bayern and Spurs but no deal is agreed. Reports also claim there is a huge difference of opinion around the valuation. Chairman Daniel Levy has a crucial job ahead of him.

What do Tottenham want?

Kane is Spurs's leading goal scorer and has been a top striker in the Premier League over the years. Spurs want Kane to sign a new deal and stay in London as he has a year left in his contract. However, with Kane being reluctant, Spurs would be forced to cash in. Reports suggested that Levy met Bayern Munich officials over a possible sale.

Bayern Munich's Uli Hoeness confident of signing Kane

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness is confident regarding Kane. Hoeness said "Kane has clearly signaled in all conversations that his decision stands - and if it stays, then we'll get him," Hoeness told Sport1. "He wants to play in Europe and luckily for us, Tottenham will not be next year. He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe."

Spurs will not sell to a rival English club

One thing that came to the fore is Kane won't be sold to a rival Premier League club. Manchester United have always admired Kane but knowing Levy is a difficult person to deal with, they shifted their striker search elsewhere. In 2021, Manchester City submitted a massive £100m bid for Kane but Spurs rejected the same.Kane will need to move out of England.

Bayern are optimistic as clubs are on good terms

Bayern are keen to get a striker after the departure of Robert Lewandowski last summer. In Kane, Bayern will get a lethal weapon upfront and someone who is a like-to-like replacement for Lewy. Bayern now need to convince Levy and go upwards in their valuation for the 29-year-old Kane. As per The Athletic, both clubs are on good terms and Bayern are optimistic.

A gamble for Spurs if they hold on

If Spurs remain reluctant and hold on to Kane, they could lose him for free next summer. Spurs's gamble with Kane for a top-four berth might backfire. Kane will have permission to choose a new club in January 2024 and get a pre-agreement done. It will make things more interesting as the number of suitors will increase significantly and Kane can pick and choose.

PSG said to be in the hunt as well

According to a report in The Independent, Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to hijack Bayern's bid for Kane, having been given renewed encouragement the Tottenham striker would play abroad. PSG are willing to match Bayern in any bid for Kane. The PSG hierarchy is analyzing the situation. A few sales will help PSG in terms of FFP but ultimately, it boils down to Spurs.

Kane's stats at Spurs

In 435 matches for Spurs, Kane has scored a whopping 280 goals in all competitions. As per Footystats, Kane has also made 60 assists. In the Premier League, Kane has made 317 appearances for Spurs, scoring 213 goals. He also has 46 assists. In the 2022-23 season, Kane smashed 32 goals across competitions. His best season was in 2017-18 when he scored 41 goals.

