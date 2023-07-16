Ashes 2023, Joe Root averages 60.76 in Manchester: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 16, 2023

Joe Root

England will fight for a series-leveling win in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test against Australia, starting on July 19 at Manchester's Old Trafford. After losing the first two games, the Brits bounced back in the preceding clash and walked away with a three-wicket win. Meanwhile, the in-form Joe Root will be instrumental to England's chances. Here are his stats in Manchester.

Second-most runs at the venue

In nine appearances at the venue, Root has clobbered 790 runs at an excellent average of 60.76. The tally includes five fifties and a solitary ton. Notably, that hundred was converted into a score of 254, Root's highest score in the format to date. Meanwhile, only Denis Compton (818) has hammered more runs at the venue. Root requires 29 runs to go past him.

Two matches against Australia

Meanwhile, Root has featured in two Ashes Tests at this venue in which he returned with 92 runs at 30.66. His scores in the competition read 8, 13, 71* and 0. The veteran would like to enhance his numbers in this regard.

Root's numbers against Australia

After scoring an unbeaten 118* in the Ashes 2023 opener, Root has thrown away his starts as his following scores read 46, 10, 18, 19, and 21. Overall, Root has raced to 2,248 runs in 32 Ashes Tests at 39.43. The tally includes four tons and 16 fifties. 1,356 of these runs have come in 18 home games at 42.37.

Here are his overall Test numbers

The 10th highest run-getter in Tests, Root has raced to 11,236 runs in 133 Tests at an excellent average of 50.16. No other active player owns even 9,500 Test runs. Meanwhile, Root has so far smoked 30 tons and 58 fifties in the format. Among active players, only Steve Smith (32) has smashed more centuries. Five of his tons were also converted into double-tons.

