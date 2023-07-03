Sports

Ashes 2023: Dissecting Ben Stokes's Test stats at Lord's

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 03, 2023 | 01:01 pm 2 min read

Stokes now owns three Test centuries at Lord's (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia clinched the second Ashes Test at Lord's by 43 runs but not before Ben Stokes displayed an exhibition of high-class batting. The England skipper brilliantly tackled the Aussie pacers and smoked a brilliant ton in the final innings. He scored a 214-ball 155 as many believed the southpaw would repeat his Headingley heroics. However, England fell short. Here are Stokes's stats at Lord's.

A counter-attacking knock from Stokes

Stokes arrived in the middle after England were reduced to 45/4 in the final session on Day 4. He added 132 runs with Ben Duckett to take England past 170. However, England then lost both Duckett and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession. Stokes didn't slow down and added 108 runs with Stuart Broad (11). Josh Hazlewood eventually dismissed him to seal Australia's win.

Third Test ton at Lord's

This was Stokes's third Test century at Lord's and the second one versus Australia. He had scored an unbeaten 165-ball 115 at the Mecca of Cricket in Ashes 2019. Meanwhile, in 2015, he smoked a 92-ball 102 against New Zealand here. The southpaw has also smoked five fifties at this venue including one against the Aussies.

His overall numbers at the venue

Overall, Stokes owns 869 runs in 11 Tests at Lord's at an impressive average of 46.61. His strike rate reads 68.37 in this regard. Three of his Test appearances at the Mecca of Cricket have been recorded against the Aussies. He has scored 387 runs against the defending ICC World Test Championship winners here at 77.40.

His bowling numbers at Lord's

With his right-arm pace, Stokes has snapped 22 wickets at Lord's at 32.68. The tally includes a six-wicket haul (6/22), which was recorded against the West Indies in 2017. He has just one wicket against Australia here in Tests. Overall, he owns 1,373 runs in 21 Ashes Tests at 36.13 (100s: 4). The tally also includes 41 wickets at 38.95 (5W: 2).

Massive double loading for Stokes

In 94 Tests, Stokes has now raced to 5,928 runs at 36.36 with the help of 13 centuries and 28 fifties. His highest score in the format reads 258. With the ball, he has taken 197 wickets at 32.07 (5W: 4). He could become the first England all-rounder to accomplish the Test double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets.

