Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Edwards smashes his fourth fifty of the tournament

CWC Qualifiers: Edwards smashes his fourth fifty of the tournament

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 30, 2023 | 09:34 pm 2 min read

Edwards slammed 284 runs in the Qualifiers (Source: ICC)

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards played a valiant knock against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 in Bulawayo. He played an unbeaten 67 knock and also brought up his 13th ODI fifty. Edwards has smashed four fifties in four innings in the Qualifiers. His fight was not enough as they were bundled for 192 and lost the match by 21 runs.

A valiant knock from Edwards

Known for his calmness and maturity, Edwards has led his side brilliantly in this Qualifiers. He has been equally brilliant with the bat. Despite losing partners, he kept the scoreboard moving. he added a 36-run stand with Bas de Leede and then added 26 and 16 respectively for the last two wickets. His knock of 67* was laced with four boundaries and two sixes.

A look at his ODI stats

Playing his 35th ODI, Edwards has raced to 1,182 runs at an impressive average of 43.78. As mentioned his tally includes 13 half-centuries. He is yet to score an ODI ton. His highest ODI score of 86 came against Afghanistan. Edwards is the third-highest run-scorer for the Netherlands in this format. Only Ryan Ten Doeschate (1,541) and Tom Cooper (1,319) are ahead of him.

His run since 2020

Edwards has been exceptional for the Netherlands ever since the turn of the decade. He has amassed 1,111 runs in 31 ODIs. Edwards has smashed 13 ODI fifties in this period. He is the only Dutch batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs since 2020.

Third-highest runs in the Qualifiers

The Dutch skipper has registered his fourth half-century in four innings at the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Edwards has compiled a total of 284 runs in four innings at 142. Only Sean Williams (532) and Nicholas Pooran (296) are ahead of him.

Share this timeline