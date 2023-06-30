Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Barresi clocks his first ODI fifty since comeback

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 30, 2023 | 09:17 pm 1 min read

Barresi retired from international cricket in February 2021 (Source: ICC)

Netherlands veteran batter Wesley Barresi slammed his first fifty of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at the Queen Sports Club ground in Bulawayo. Overall this was Barresi's seventh ODI fifty as he slammed a steady 50-ball 52. His almost run-a-ball knock had six boundaries and a solitary six. Netherlands went on to lose the match by 21 runs. Here's more.

A steady hand from the experienced Barresi

Netherlands had a horrible start to the run chase as they lost Vikramjit Singh without adding a run to the scoreboard. Barresi came to the crease and soon after they lost Max O'Dowd as well. Barresi added a crucial 77-run partnership with Baas de Leede and as they were looking to steady the ship, the former was dismissed via run-out by Dasun Shanaka.

A look at his ODI numbers

Barresi, who made his ODI debut in 2010 against Scotland, has amassed 1,085 runs in this format. Playing his 42nd ODI, the 39-year-old owns an average of 30.13. The veteran is the sixth-highest run-scorer for the Netherlands in ODIs. Notably, Barresi's 52-run knock allowed him to leapfrog O'Dowd's tally of 1,070 runs. Barresi is among the eight Dutch batters with 1,000 ODI runs.

