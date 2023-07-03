Sports

Injured Nathan Lyon ruled out of Ashes 2023: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 03, 2023 | 12:12 pm 3 min read

Lyon sustained a calf injury (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes 2023. He sustained a calf injury while fielding in the final session of Day 2 of the recently-concluded Lord's Test. Though he hobbled out to bat in Australia's second innings, he did not bowl after getting injured. He has now been officially ruled out. Here are further details.

What was the incident?

The Lord's game marked Lyon's 100th consecutive Test appearance as he was the lone specialist spinner in the Aussie XI. He picked up the injury while running for a catch from the deep fine-leg region to dismiss Ben Duckett. While the ball eventually fell short, Lyon immediately looked in pain. He was spotted walking on crutches the following day.

Twin four-fers in the first Test

Lyon was instrumental in Australia's two-wicket triumph in the opening Test. He recorded four-wicket hauls in both innings besides scoring a crucial 16* in the final innings. Meanwhile, he even drew the first blood for Australia in the second Test, dismissing Zak Crawley for 48 in England's first innings. Young off-spinner Todd Murphy now seems certain to replace Lyon in the XI.

A look at Lyon's Ashes record

Lyon has snapped 110 wickets in 30 Ashes Tests at 29.41 (5W: 2). He took 20 wickets in the preceding Ashes series on England soil in 2019. Among active bowlers, only Stuart Broad (142) and James Anderson (115) own more Ashes wickets. Among Australians, Pat Cummins (81) trails him in this regard. 54 of Lyon's Ashes wickets have come in England at 31.24.

Lyon closing in on 500 Test wickets

Lyon has raced to 496 wickets in 122 Tests, averaging 31.01. He has scalped 23 Test fifers and four match 10-wicket hauls. He would join Australian legends Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) in the 500-wicket club. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Anderson (687), Anil Kumble (619), Broad (589), and Courtney Walsh (519) are the others with the feat.

Long streak ended for Lyon

Lyon had not missed any Test fixtures before due to injury issues. Since his debut in 2011, he has not featured in just two Tests for Australia. He did not find a place in the XI for the first two games of the 2013 Ashes.

Australia 2-0 up in the series

Despite Lyon's injury, Australia managed to clinch the Lord's Test by 43 runs to earn a 2-0 win in the series. They need just one more victory to seal the five-match affair. The third Test will be played in Headingley, starting on July 6.

Australia's updated squad

Australia squad for Leeds Test: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson.

