BAN-W vs IND-W: Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan deliver match-winning spells

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 16, 2023 | 05:26 pm 2 min read

Marufa Akter took four wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan delivered stunning spells as Bangladesh beat India in the first Women's ODI by 40 runs (DLS method). While the former took four wickets, Rabeya took a three-fer on debut. The duo kept the Indian batters at bay as Bangladesh successfully defended 153. Notably, Akter did not have a wicket in the format prior to this match. Here is more.

Memorable spells from Akhter, Khan

Akter made optimum utilization of the new ball as India lost wickets at regular intervals. She dismissed both openers Priya Punia (10) and Smriti Mandhana (11). The fast bowler later took two more wickets to finish with 4/29 in seven overs. Leg-spinner Rabeya took important wickets of Yastika Bhatia (15), Jemimah Rodrigues (10), and Deepti Sharma (15) to finish with 3/30 in 7.5 overs.

Akter's journey at the highest level

Akhter made her WODI debut in December last year against New Zealand. As mentioned, the 18-year-old went wicket-less in her first three outings in the format. Meanwhile, she has also represented Bangladesh in nine WT20Is in which she returned with nine wickets (ER: 6.64). She picked eight wickets in five games in the inaugural ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Best figures for Bangladesh on WODI debut

Meanwhile, Rabeya's 3/30 are the best figures by a Bangladesh bowler on WODI debut. Salma Khatun (3/34) is the only other Bangladesh bowler with a three-wicket haul on her maiden appearance in the format. Meanwhile, the leggie has featured in nine WT20Is so far in which he returned with 12 wickets at an excellent economy of 4.36.

How did the game pan out?

Owing to the rain interference, the game was reduced to a 44-over per-side affair. Bangladesh batters could not turn up while batting first and were restricted to 152. Debutant Amanjot Kaur claimed a four-fer. Skipper Nigar Sultana (39) scored the most for the hosts. In reply, India suffered a shocking collapse and were bundled out for just 113.

