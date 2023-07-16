Bangladesh claim first-ever Women's ODI win against India: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 16, 2023

Bangladesh Women won the match by 40 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh Women thrashed India Women in the 1st ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The hosts successfully defended 152 in a rain-curtailed fixture (reduced to 44 overs). India Women were bowled out for 113, thereby losing the match by 40 runs (DLS method). Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan shared seven wickets for the hosts. This is BANW's maiden ODI win against INDW.

How did the match pan out?

India won the toss and elected to bowl in Dhaka. The Tigers lost regular wickets as Indian bowlers were spot-on. Skipper Nigar Sultana (39) smoked the most for them. Besides Kaur, Devika Vaidya dismissed a couple of batters. India Women had a similar story as the batters couldn't convert their starts. Only Deepti Sharma touched the 20-run mark. Akter's four-fer restricted INDW to 113.

BANW script history!

Bangladesh have defeated Team India for the first time in Women's ODIs. Before this match, the Women in Blue had beaten Bangladesh in each of the five WODIs. Notably, the two sides last clashed in a 50-over game during the 2017 Women's World Cup Qualifier.

Memorable spells from Akhter, Khan

Akter made optimum utilization of the new ball as India lost wickets at regular intervals. She dismissed both openers Priya Punia (10) and Smriti Mandhana (11). The fast bowler later took two more wickets to finish with 4/29 in seven overs. Leg-spinner Rabeya took important wickets of Yastika Bhatia (15), Jemimah Rodrigues (10), and Deepti (15) to finish with 3/30 in 7.5 overs.

Best figures for Bangladesh on WODI debut

Rabeya's 3/30 are the best figures by a Bangladesh bowler on WODI debut. Salma Khatun (3/34) is the only other Bangladesh bowler with a three-wicket haul on her maiden appearance in the format. Meanwhile, the leggie has featured in nine WT20Is so far in which he returned with 12 wickets at an excellent economy of 4.36.

Amanjot Kaur claims four-fer on WODI debut

Although India Women lost the match, the bowlers fared well. Debutant Amanjot Kaur made the new ball talk. She dismissed opener Murshida Khatun (13) cheaply as the home team was off to a poor start. Kaur then dismissed Fargana Hoque (27) and skipper Nigar Sultana (39), who got starts in the game. Rabeya (10) was her final victim of the day.

Second-best figures for India Women on debut

Kaur became the second Indian bowler to claim four or more wickets on her WODI debut. She joined Purnima Choudhary on this list, who returned with 5/21 on her WODI against West Indies in December 1997. Meanwhile, Kaur has previously played five WT20Is but is yet to take a wicket in the format. With the bat, she has hammered 57 WT20I runs.

