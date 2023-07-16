Mathews slams 39th Test fifty, completes 1,500 runs against Pakistan

Sports

Mathews slams 39th Test fifty, completes 1,500 runs against Pakistan

Written by Parth Dhall July 16, 2023 | 04:26 pm 2 min read

Mathews smashed a 109-ball 64 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Middle-order batter Angelo Mathews once again rescued Sri Lanka with the bat, putting in all his experience. His 64-run knock saved the hosts from a batting collapse against Pakistan on Day 1 of the 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium. Mathews, along with Dhananjaya de Silva, took the Lankans from 54/4 to 185 in the second session. Here are the key stats.

A superb knock from Mathews

Mathews came to the middle after Sri Lanka were reduced to 53/3, batting first. In a matter of minutes, the experienced Dinesh Chandimal also departed. The former then added 131 runs along with Dhananjaya to reinforce Sri Lanka's innings. In the process, Mathews completed his 39th half-century in Test cricket. He departed for a 109-ball 64, a knock laced with 9 fours.

Mathews goes past Wally Hammond (Test runs)

Playing his 105th match, Mathews has raced to 7,282 runs at an impressive average of 45.51. As mentioned, he hammered his 39th half-century in the format. During the innings, Mathews went past former England batter Wally Hammond (7,249) in terms of runs. Notably, Mathews is the third-highest run-scorer for SL in Test cricket, after Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814).

When Mathews completed 7,000 Test runs

Earlier this year, Mathews became the third Sri Lankan to complete 7,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the feat while smashing 235-ball 115 during the 1st Test against New Zealand. He surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya (6,973) to become SL's third-highest run-getter in Tests.

Mathews completes 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan

During his 64-run knock in Galle, Mathews also became the third SL batter to complete 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan. He has the third-most Test runs for SL against Pakistan, after Sangakkara (2,911) and Jayawardene (1,687).

Share this timeline