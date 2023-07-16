Will the Indian football team miss Asian Games? Details here

Will the Indian football team miss Asian Games? Details here

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 16, 2023 | 04:07 pm 3 min read

Indian football team recently won their ninth SAFF Championship title (Photo credit: Twitter/@ISL)

The Indian football team has recently been on a roll, having won three back-to-back titles. The Blue Tigers recently lifted their ninth SAFF Championship in Bengaluru. But in a shocking turn of events, they are all set to miss the 2023 Asian Games as they didn't fulfill the Sports Ministry's criteria of being in the top eight-nation from the continent. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Indian football is growing and the team is getting better under the tutelage of coach Igor Stimac. The Asian Games will surely be an exposure for the youngsters who aspire to be senior team regulars going forward. With the Asian Cup in January-February 2024, the Asian Games would have been another platform for the players to test their waters against different teams.

What are the criteria for the Sports Ministry?

The Sports Ministry had sent a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and all national sports federations saying that for team events only those will be selected for the Asian Games who have achieved the top eight ranking in the continent. Currently, the Blue Tigers are way below the qualification criteria. They are ranked 18th among countries under the Asian Football Confederation.

What is AIFF's stance on the matter?

The All India Football Federation has said that they will request the Ministry to reconsider their decision. AIFF General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran seems confident that they will be allowed. "We will explain to them why the team needs to participate. We have been doing well and a tournament like Asian Games will be a good experience for our players," Prabhakaran told The Indian Express.

What next for the AIFF?

The only ray of light for AIFF is that there is a provision in the Ministry's instructions to the IOA and the federations. There it is mentioned that after consultation with experts from different sporting disciplines and the Sports Authority of India, the participation of individuals and teams can be recommended upon relaxation of the criteria. But the Ministry will need justifiable reasons.

The Indian football team missed the 2018 Asian Games

The Indian football team also missed the 2018 Asian Games just because they weren't ranked inside the top eight in Asia. Notably, the Indian women's football team will also not be allowed to participate as they are ranked 10th in Asia.

When will the Asian Games start?

The 2023 Asian Games will be hosted in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. Saturday was the last day for countries to send their final entry of players. The AIFF had earlier planned that Stimac will lead a U-23 team to the Asian Games after the King's Cup in Thailand (September 7-10). Since 2002, football in Asian Games is a U-23 event.

