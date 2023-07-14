Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks these records with debut Test ton

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 14, 2023 | 09:18 am 3 min read

Jaiswal has played a compact knock (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has announced himself at the international stage with a brilliant hundred on Test debut. He accomplished the milestone on Day 2 of the ongoing opening Test against West Indies in Dominica. The southpaw returned unbeaten at 143 at stumps on the second day. Meanwhile, Jaiswal now owns the record for most balls faced by an Indian on Test debut. Here is more.

A compact knock from Jaiswal

Jaiswal made a cautious start after the West Indies were bowled on Day 1. In fact, his first Test run came after he faced over 10 deliveries. However, the youngster managed to blunt out to Caribbean seamers till stumps along with skipper Rohit Sharma (103). Jaiswal, who continued to play his dashing strokes, completed his century off 215 balls.

Most balls faced by an Indian on Test debut

Jaiswal has so far tackled 350 balls in his innings, the most by an Indian on Test debut. The previous highest, where balls-faced data is available, was Mohammad Azharuddin's 322-ball stay, during his 110 against England in 1984. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Brendon Kuruppu owns the record of facing the most balls on Test debut (548 against New Zealand in 1987).

17th Indian with ton on Test debut

Jaiswal has become the 17th Indian to record a century on Test debut. However, he is only the third Indian to achieve this feat while facing the West Indies. Rohit (177 in 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 in 2018) are the others. At 21 years and 196 days, Jaiswal is the fourth-youngest to slam a ton on Test debut for India.

Third Indian opener with Test century on debut

Jaiswal is only the third Indian opener to score a century on Test debut after Shikhar Dhawan (187 v Australia, 2013) and Shaw. Jaiswal is the seventh Indian to have done so away from home. The last Indian with this feat was Suresh Raina, who smashed 120 in Sri Lanka in 2010.

Jaiswal can go past Dhawan

Jaiswal's 143* is currently the highest score by an Indian on Test debut away from home. He went past Sourav Ganguly, who scored 131 at Lord's in 1996. Overall, the youngster owns the third-highest score by an Indian on debut as he is only behind Dhawan (188) and Rohit (177). The southpaw can go past the duo on Day 3 to claim another feat.

India entirely in command

Notably, India, at stumps, were 312/2 after bundling WI out for 150 in the first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a fifer in the first innings. Besides Jaiswal, Rohit also slammed a brilliant ton (103). Though India's new number-three Shubman Gill (6) missed out, Virat Kohli (36*) is unbeaten alongside Jaiswal. The visitors would be eyeing an innings victory from here on.

