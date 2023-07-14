Duleep Trophy final: Vidhwath Kaverappa claims career-best seven-fer against WZone

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 14, 2023

Vidhwath Kaverappa has raced to 48 FC wickets

South Zone pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa ran through West Zone's batting line-up with a seven-wicket haul in the 2023 Duleep Trophy final. The right-arm pacer returned with a career-best 7/53 in 19 overs as WZone were skittled out for 146 while responding to SZone's score of 213. Hanuma Vihari's men hence earned a 67-run lead in the first innings. Here are further details.

A fiery spell from Kaverappa

At 97/1, WZone seemed in complete command. However, Kaverappa then unleashed a fiery spell and took wickets in a cluster. He claimed his first four wickets in the final session of Day 2 as Priyank Panchal's men lost six wickets inside 27 runs. The pace merchant took three more wickets on the morning of Day 3 to complete a seven-wicket haul.

Successive fifers for Kaverappa

It must be noted that Kaverappa claimed a fifer in the semi-final clash against North Zone as well. He recorded figures worth 5/28 and 2/47 in the contest, playing an instrumental role in his side's two-wicket triumph. His tally of 14 wickets in the ongoing Duleep Trophy is now only second to Central Zone's left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar (16).

Best career figures in FC cricket for Kaverappa

24-year-old Kaverappa is playing his 12th First-Class match. He has raced to 48 scalps in the format. He picked up his fourth five-wicket haul. As mentioned, Kaverappa also registered his best bowling figures in FC Cricket. He also has two four-wicket hauls under his belt. Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer has claimed 17 List-A scalps and 18 wickets in the 20-over format.

How has the match shaped up?

WZone elected to bowl after winning the toss at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The bowlers justified the decision as SZone could only manage 213. While skipper Vihari scored a valiant 63, Tilak Varma made 40. Shams Mulani claimed three wickets. In reply, WZone could only manage 146 thanks to Vidhwath Kaverappa's brilliance. Opener Prithvi Shaw played a 65-run knock at the top.

