BAN vs AFG, 3rd ODI: Dominant Afghanistan aim for whitewash

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 10, 2023 | 05:10 pm 3 min read

This is the first time Afghanistan have won an ODI series against Bangladesh (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh will fight for pride in the third and final ODI after losing the first two matches against a very dominant Afghanistan team. The final ODI will be played in Chattogram on July 11. The hosts have struggled majorly in all departments, which is concerning, given the Asia Cup and 2023 Cricket World Cup are just around the corner. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the clash on July 11 from 1.30pm IST. The pitch here is a batting paradise but it slows down as the match progresses. The spinners will get some help from the deck. Teams bowling first have won 16 out of 27 ODIs. Meanwhile, the match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

A look at the head-to-head record

Bangladesh have a superior record in ODIs against Afghanistan. The two teams have featured in 13 ODIs, while the Bangla Tigers have won seven times, the Afghans have been victorious on six occasions. This is the first time Bangladesh have lost an ODI series against Afghanistan. At home, Bangladesh have lost five encounters against them while bagging only four wins in nine total clashes.

Bangladesh aim to salvage pride; Afghanistan eye whitewash

Afghanistan have a golden opportunity to complete a whitewash against the hosts. They have been flawless in both the games till now. The batters and the bowlers have flexed their muscles in these conditions ahead of the showpiece event. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, who are generally very dominant at home, have looked timid in this series. Their experienced players need to step up in this clash.

Here are the probable playing XIs

Bangladesh Probable XI: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Hasan Mahmud. Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mohammad Saleem Safi.

A look at the key performers

Rahim has been in scintillating touch this year. He has slammed 446 runs in 11 ODIs at 55.75 this year. Ibrahim has smashed 315 runs in five ODIs this year at 78.75. No other Afghan batter has crossed 200 ODI runs in 2023. Mahmud has claimed 12 wickets for Bangladesh in seven ODIs this year. Whereas, Farooqi has scalped consecutive two three-fers against Bangladesh.

