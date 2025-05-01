What's the story

Microsoft has unveiled a new series of "open" artificial intelligence (AI) models, the most advanced of which is said to be competitive with OpenAI's o3-mini on at least one benchmark.

The newly launched models include 'Phi 4 mini reasoning,' 'Phi 4 reasoning,' and 'Phi 4 reasoning plus.'

All of these "reasoning" models can spend more time fact-checking solutions to complex problems.

The new models have been made available on the AI dev platform Hugging Face, along with detailed technical reports.