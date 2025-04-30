What's the story

The answer to one of astrophysics' greatest mysteries—the origin and distribution of elements heavier than iron in the universe (like gold)—have been revealed in a recent study.

Led by Anirudh Patel, a doctoral student at Columbia University, the study suggests that heavy elements may have been produced by flares from highly magnetized neutron stars known as magnetars.

The findings are detailed in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.