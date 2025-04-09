What's the story

This week, skywatchers will get to witness a beautiful sight as a full Moon, dubbed the 'Pink Moon,' will be visible.

The celestial event will take place on Saturday at 8:22pm EDT (5:52am IST, Sunday). To watch it, head to an open area away from city lights.

The Moon will appear larger and shine with a pinkish hue due to an optical effect called the Moon illusion. It happens when the Moon is near the horizon.