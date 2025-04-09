'Pink Moon' to grace skies this week: How to watch
What's the story
This week, skywatchers will get to witness a beautiful sight as a full Moon, dubbed the 'Pink Moon,' will be visible.
The celestial event will take place on Saturday at 8:22pm EDT (5:52am IST, Sunday). To watch it, head to an open area away from city lights.
The Moon will appear larger and shine with a pinkish hue due to an optical effect called the Moon illusion. It happens when the Moon is near the horizon.
Reason
Why is it called Pink Moon?
The Pink Moon gets its name from the blooming of Phlox subulata, a wildflower that is native to North America around this time of the year.
Despite its name, the Moon won't actually look pink. The term honors themes associated with spring, and symbolizes ideas of renewal, migration, and growth.
Cultural importance
Significance of Pink Moon in various cultures
Different cultures have their own names for this Moon, reflecting seasonal transitions in nature. For instance, it's known as the Breaking Ice Moon (Algonquin), Frog Moon (Cree), Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs (Dakota), and Sucker Moon (Anishinaabe).
Religious link
Pink Moon's connection to Easter
The full Moon this month also has some religious significance. This is because it falls just after the ecclesiastical spring equinox.
This event contributes to determining the date of Easter Sunday, which is observed on the first Sunday after the Paschal Moon.
In 2025, Easter Sunday will fall on April 20.