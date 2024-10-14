Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a celestial treat on October 17 as the rare Hunter's Moon, a supermoon named after Native American hunting traditions, graces the sky.

Visible for three days, this event also aligns with global festivities like Hindu's Sharad Purnima, Hebrew's Sukkoth, and Buddhist's end of Vassa.

Hunter's Moon will be visible for about three days

Rare supermoon phenomenon to grace the sky on October 17

What's the story The night sky is about to treat us with a rare spectacle on October 17, with the arrival of this month's full moon - the Hunter's Moon. The celestial event is going to be especially stunning as the Moon will appear closer and larger than any other full moon this year. According to NASA, it will be visible in India at 4:26 am IST on Thursday morning.

Duration

Hunter's Moon: A 3-day celestial spectacle

NASA has also revealed that the Hunter's Moon will be visible for about three days. The period extends from Tuesday evening through Friday morning. For the best view of this supermoon, one should head to places with little light pollution and clear skies. The event is a great opportunity for photography enthusiasts and those interested in astronomical observations.

Cultural relevance

The cultural significance of Hunter's Moon

The term "Hunter's Moon" comes from the traditions of the Algonquin Native American tribe. It comes after the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. According to the Farmer's Almanac, this time of falling leaves and fattened deer was traditionally a time for hunting. The celestial event also symbolizes a seasonal shift and historically indicated when tribes would gather meat for winter.

Global festivities

Hunter's Moon and global celebrations

The Hunter's Moon also coincides with a number of global celebrations. For Hindus, it marks Sharad Purnima, a harvest festival celebrated in different ways. The Hebrew calendar marks this full moon as the beginning of Sukkoth, a seven-day festival. Buddhists celebrate it as the end of Vassa, a three-month monastic retreat during the monsoon season. If you are lucky, you can also catch a glipse of the rare comet which appears once in 80,000 years.