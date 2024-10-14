Summarize Simplifying... In short The Google Pixel 9 Pro, priced at ₹1,09,999, is set to launch in India on October 17.

The smartphone boasts a Tensor G4 processor, a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor.

It also offers seven years of software updates and supports features like Gemini Live and Live Translation.

The device was first announced in August at the Pixel 9 Series launch event

Google Pixel 9 Pro releases in India on this date

By Akash Pandey 02:46 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Google's latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 9 Pro, is finally releasing in India on October 17. The smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart from 12:00 pm onward. The device was first announced in August at the Pixel 9 Series launch event. However, its release was pushed back for unknown reasons whereas the Pixel 9, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold were made available through Flipkart, Crome, Reliance Digital and other authorized sales partners.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro will launch at a starting price of ₹1,09,999 in the Indian market. So far, there is no word on its availability in physical retail stores like Croma and Reliance Digital. Google and Flipkart have also not revealed any bank discounts for Pixel 9 Pro. These details are likely to be revealed during the first sale on October 17.

The Pixel 9 Pro comes with a Tensor G4 processor and a custom NPU for Gemini and other on-device AI capabilities. The device supports Gemini Live, Circle to Search, Live Translation, and powerful editing tools in Google Photos. It also promises seven years of software updates. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a (1500x3200 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Pixel 9 Pro features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom and OIS. For selfies and video calls, it has a high-resolution 42MP front-facing camera. The device is backed by a powerful 4,700mAh battery with support for wired (27W) and wireless (21W) charging.