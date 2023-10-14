'Google Camera' app renamed 'Pixel Camera': Check what's new

By Akash Pandey 06:23 pm Oct 14, 202306:23 pm

Pixel Camera remains exclusive to Google Pixel smartphones

Google has rebranded its Google Camera app as Pixel Camera, as reported by 9to5Google. Besides the new name, the app exclusive to Pixel devices now offers a revamped user interface. The updated Google Play Store description states, "Never miss a moment with the fully redesigned Pixel Camera, and take fantastic photos and videos using features like Portrait, Night Sight, Time Lapse, and Cinematic Blur." The newly redesigned app is compatible with Pixel devices running Android 14.

New features and improvements in Pixel Camera

The Pixel Camera app now offers a range of new features and enhancements. The Play Store listing showcases Real Tone, Night Sight, Astrophotography, Hi-Res 50MP, Portrait mode, Macro Focus video, Cinematic Blur, and Pro Controls. These improvements aim to give users a more versatile and powerful photography experience on their Pixel smartphones. The app's renaming and redesign demonstrate Google's dedication to providing a seamless and exclusive experience for Pixel users.

Requirements and OS compatibility

The Pixel Camera app is designed to work exclusively on Pixel devices running Android 14 or higher. Additionally, the app's Wear OS version is compatible with Wear OS 3 (and higher) devices connected to Pixel phones. However, some features might not be available on all devices. Also, Pixel Camera version 9.0 is the latest release available for the Pixel Fold, Tablet, and Pixel 7 Pro, while the Pixel 8 series is running version 9.1 with a patch update scheduled soon.

Some features are reserved for Pixel 8 Pro

Google is using the Play Store listing to highlight exclusive features available for Pixel 8 Pro users, such as 50MP High Res and Pro Controls. The listing's screenshots also showcase the Pixel 8 Pro device. The rebranding follows Google's introduction of the Pixel Camera at I/O 2023, alongside other Pixel-exclusive services like Pixel Call Assist, Pixel Speech (voice recorder), and Pixel Safe (VPN, Car Crash Detection, etc.).