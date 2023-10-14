Kevin Afghani is Mario's new voice actor after Charles Martinet

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Kevin Afghani is Mario's new voice actor after Charles Martinet

By Akash Pandey 05:44 pm Oct 14, 202305:44 pm

The game is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 20 (Photo credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has officially announced Kevin Afghani as the new voice actor for both Mario and Luigi in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder game. This comes after Charles Martinet, the legendary voice behind the beloved characters, stepped down from the role in August to become a Mario ambassador. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to hit the Nintendo Switch on October 20. Fans are eager to catch Afghani's performance and see how he continues the legacy left by Martinet.

2/4

Afghani shared exciting news on X

3/4

Nintendo maintained secrecy regarding new voice actor

The hunt for a new voice actor to fill Martinet's shoes was previously kept under wraps. Nintendo stated it would disclose the new talent in the credits of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Fans speculated and rumors swirled, with names like Mick Wingert being tossed around as potential candidates. He later confirmed he wasn't involved in voicing Mario for the upcoming game. Wingert has been the voice of Master Po and Zeng in Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness.

4/4

Glimpse at Afghani's previous performances

A recently released promotional video for Super Mario Bros. Wonder gives fans a sneak peek at Afghani's take on both Mario and Luigi. Afghani's IMDb page shows six previous credits, including roles such as Raditz in the Dragon Ball R&R series, Arnold in Genshin Impact, and a voice role in Anime Penguin: Red Snow. Despite his relatively short resume, Afghani now steps into one of gaming's most iconic roles.