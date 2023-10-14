Why your X ad-revenue share might fall short of expectations

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Why your X ad-revenue share might fall short of expectations

By Akash Pandey 03:59 pm Oct 14, 202303:59 pm

There could be numerous explanations for either not receiving a payment or gettomg a lower one

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, consistently sends ad revenue-sharing payments to its verified creators. However, some have noticed lower payments than expected. So, Eric Farraro, an engineer at X, has now shed light on four possible reasons why an account could receive a lower payout. Knowing the factors affecting ad revenue-sharing payments on X can help creators boost their earnings on the platform.

2/4

Importance of verified users in earnings

Farraro clarified that revenue is earned only if you are subscribed to by X Premium users or Verified Organizations and have a large enough audience. Moreover, payments depend solely on views from other Premium or Verified account holders visiting your timeline or post. Essentially, this system needs three different incoming payments, including the creator's own verified account payment, to ensure a potential payment from X to the creator.

3/4

Other factors affecting ad revenue payments

Besides having a verified account and broad audience, several; other factors can influence ad revenue payments. Advertisers might not want to spend much on certain demographics, leading to lower earnings for creators who attract those audiences and even have high followers and impressions. In some cases, the content might be considered unsuitable for ads, so it won't generate any ad revenue for the creator. Lastly, posts with fewer replies might earn less revenue.

4/4

Navigating X's ad revenue-sharing program

As X keeps refining its ad revenue-sharing program, creators must adjust their strategies accordingly. By focusing on drawing a verified audience and crafting content that appeals to advertisers and spurs engagement through replies, creators can improve their chances of getting higher ad revenue payments.