Elon Musk invites news organizations to join X's revenue-sharing program

Written by Athik Saleh August 24, 2023 | 01:42 pm 2 min read

X plans to remove headlines from tweets with news articles (Photo credit: X Corp)

Elon Musk has been actively encouraging people to join X's revenue-sharing program. The billionaire has now invited news organizations to earn money from the platform. This move comes against the backdrop of reports that highlighted X's plan to remove headlines and other texts from tweets that link news articles. Musk's invitation to media houses is part of his campaign to make X an attractive platform for news reporting.

X wants to share revenue with organizations

Musk previously invited journalists to publish directly

Musk had previously asked journalists to publish directly on X. "If you're a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform!" he wrote on X earlier this week. This strategy aims to increase user engagement and keep users on X for extended periods. It seems Musk is following a two-pronged approach to increase X's value as a news platform.

Original news content will increase user engagement on X

By removing headlines and inviting news organizations, it looks like Musk wants more original content on the platform. With journalists explaining news stories directly on X, users are more likely to stay longer, resulting in increased engagement. This approach may also attract more users seeking breaking news, as some organizations may choose to exclusively post their reports on X.

