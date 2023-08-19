Technology

Bluesky buckles in aftermath of X's announcement to end block

Written by Akash Pandey August 19, 2023 | 06:22 pm 2 min read

The performance issues might be related to the surge in user sign-ups

Bluesky, a decentralized social media platform, has experienced performance issues, including slow load times, errors in loading posts, and delays in displaying images and graphics. While the exact cause remains uncertain, it could be related to a significant surge in new users. The increase in user registrations for Bluesky might be a result of X's decision to discontinue the "block" feature, opting for mutes only.

The "main problem" has been fixed, according to Bluesky

Bluesky reported degraded PDS performance and confirmed that an investigation into the matter is ongoing. The company acknowledged the problems on its status page. The issues now appear to be gradually resolving, with Bluesky confirming that the primary problem has been fixed and minor fixes are underway. However, some functionalities may still not work properly including the loading of the images.

A spike in user registrations may be the cause

In the last 24 hours, Bluesky has witnessed 5,616 new registrations compared to just 536 previously. However, it is unclear if the timing of Bluesky's performance issues is coincidental or directly related to the surge in user sign-ups. As users react to X's announcement, both Bluesky and Threads are trending terms on X, suggesting a potential exodus from X to rival platforms.