Slack outage: Messaging app down for users worldwide

Written by Athik Saleh July 27, 2023 | 04:28 pm 2 min read

The outage started around 2:30pm (Photo credit: Slack)

Workplace messaging app Slack is down for users across the world in the middle of the day. The outage means colleagues are not able to talk to each other. According to Slack's status site, the outage has affected multiple services on the platform, including sending messages, using Workflows, and various other actions. The company said it is investigating the issue.

People started reporting problems around 2:30pm

People started reporting issues with Slack from around 2:30pm, says outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Over 450 Indian users have reported problems. Several big companies rely on Slack to connect colleagues within and across firms. As many companies have gone at least partly remote, Slack's importance has grown. It is unclear what led to the issue.

Users are facing various issues with messaging

Some of the issues Slack users faced include non-delivery of messages, delays in messages being sent, and some messages being sent multiple times. Slack's status site says search, Connections, and Workflows were also affected. The company's first update came at 3:05pm. Users across Asia, North America, and Europe were affected by the outage of the app.

What did Slack say?

"Slack experiencing an outage across the app," Slack's official status page read. "We're investigating and will let you know as soon as we know more. We appreciate your patience in the meantime," it added.

People vented about it on X

Whenever any app crashes, users take their frustrations to the erstwhile Twitter (now known as X). It wasn't any different this time. From the various posts on X, it is clear people found it hard to cope without Slack. "How do I ask my colleagues if slack is down... if slack is down?!!!" one user asked.

The issue has been solved

Slack has updated its status page with what caused the issue. According to the company, the error was the result of a change made in its "gRPC configuration." It is a service that manages Slack's "internal system communication." The issue persisted between 2:30pm to 3:35pm IST. "Resolving this allowed functionality to be restored to Slack," the status page read.