WWDC: Apple announces Vision Pro, iOS 17, MacBook Air 15

Jun 06, 2023

The mixed-reality headset is a major new product category in years since the Apple Watch (Photo credit: Apple)

WWDC 2023 is perhaps the most significant product launch event by Apple in almost a decade. The event kicked off at 10:30 pm and ended on a strong, positive note with the Cupertino giant introducing its first-ever mixed-reality, called Vision Pro. The company also announced new Macs and the latest OS upgrades, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10.

Vision Pro: Priced at $3,499

The Vision Pro headset is built using glass, carbon fiber, and aluminum. The ski-goggle-shaped device sports a curved frame and front glass, thermal vents, a push-button on the left (to capture videos), and a right-aligned Digital Crown. It packs dual 1.41-inch 4K micro-OLEDs with 23 million combined pixels. It is integrated with 12 cameras. For prescription wearers, a snap-in magnetic lens system is available.

The headset delivers around two hours of usage per charge

The Vision Pro houses an M2 chip, an R1 coprocessor, and 16GB of RAM. It includes spatial audio-integrated audio drivers, six microphones, and six sensors, including a compass, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and more. The mixed-reality headset boots visionOS. Powering the headset is the wired, external hot-swappable battery pack good for two hours of usage. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Siri, and Type-C connectivity.

MacBook Air 15: Pre-orders are open; price starts at $1,299

Apple has introduced the MacBook Air 15, with a 15.3-inch screen. It has the specifications of the current MacBook Air but in a larger frame. The device retains the M2 chip, and delivers 18 hours of long-lasting battery backup. It is equipped with two Thunderbolt ports and MagSafe charging port. The laptop will be available starting next week in four color options.

Mac Studio gets updated with M2 Max, M2 Ultra

An updated Mac Studio line-up, with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chipsets, has also been revealed. M2 Max is already available in 14-inch/16-inch MacBook Pros. It is 25% faster than M1 Max. The M2 Ultra is a new chip with 24 CPU cores, 76 GPU cores, and 32-core Neural engine. It's a 5nm-based chip, with up to 192GB of unified RAM support.

iOS 17 brings new features for Phone, Messages, FaceTime apps

Apple has introduced new features for the Phone, Messages, and FaceTime apps. iOS 17 lets you create customized posters (with typography), which will appear on caller's screen. It also brings voicemail and real-time transcription. Now, you can also record a message for FaceTime calls. Search and Keyboard features like auto-correct and dictation have also been improved. Messages app now supports location sharing as well.

New Journal app and more iOS 17 features

iOS 17 makes stickers available system-wide. Users can get them in any third-party app that supports Memoji. They can also create personalized stickers. NameDrop has been introduced to let individuals share their photos/videos across devices, faster. A Journaling app called "Journal" has been introduced to allow individuals to take notes while keeping a log of their moods and emotions.

iPadOS 17: Check all the features for tablets

iPadOS 17 brings a smart display-like mode for the iPad lock screen, featuring widgets, notifications, appointments, and other snippets. Another option, named Live Activities, lets you keep track of activities directly from the main screen. iPadOS 17 offers several PDF-based features, offer editing, customization, and collaboration. The update also improves Stage Manager and introduces Health app to iPads.

watchOS 10: Widgets are a key part of the OS

Apple re-introduces widgets through watchOS 10 - akin to those on iOS/iPadOS. They help use timers, check weather, access podcasts, view appointments, and more. The widgets can be accessed using the Digital Crown. Two new watch faces, including Snoopy face, Cycling and Compass features, Health-based features, updated Maps, and workout APIs for developers have also been added. Design for core apps has been revamped.

macOS 14 (Sonoma)

The new macOS Sonoma has received a handful of features too. It brings fresh screensavers and widgets viewing ability to the desktop. Widgets offer adaptability, and you don't need to download them on your desktop. Instead, you'll be allowed to use your iPhone widgets on your Mac through Continuity. The OS also adds a Game mode for a more immersive gaming experience.

tvOS 17 for Apple TV

Apple has announced tvOS 17 with a new FaceTime app for Apple TV. It'll use iPhone/iPad camera via Continuity for video calls. These calls will also support animation effects and SharePlay. The tvOS 17 update will bring Zoom and Webex support too.