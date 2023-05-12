Technology

Fairphone launches premium headphones you can easily repair by yourself

Written by Akash Pandey May 12, 2023, 10:05 pm 2 min read

Dutch electronic goods manufacturer Fairphone has introduced its first over-ear headphones, called Fairbuds XL. Made out of recycled materials, the audio wearable scores a favorable rating in terms of reparability. It is easy to disassemble and repair. The Fairbuds XL is available for purchase in Europe via the brand's official store for €250 (nearly Rs. 22,350). Here's everything to know about the unique headphones.

Why does this story matter?

Fairphone has brought its sustainable and repairable approach to the headphone market.

The Fairbuds XL has a number of features that make it a good choice for everyday use, including noise cancellation, a long-lasting battery life, and a comfortable fit.

For those looking for sustainability-focused headphones with solid build and sound quality, the Fairbuds XL will be a great option.

The headphones have a modular design

The Fairbuds XL bears a modular design with 11 parts, making it easy to repair. Parts such as ear cushions, battery, and others can be swapped by yourself. The spare parts are expected to be made available soon. Fairphone has used 100% recycled aluminum, 80% recycled plastics, 100% recycled textile for the carry pouch, and 100% recycled tin solder paste for the components inside.

It has IP54 protection against dust and water

The Fairbuds XL has 11 replaceable parts (Photo credit: Fairphone)

The Fairbuds XL has an over-ear fit and foldable cups for easy transportation. The audio wearable weighs 330g and has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It can be used both wirelessly and in a wired mode via a Type-C connector. The list of spare parts includes a battery, speaker-to-speaker cable, earcap covers, headband, ear cushion, headband base, speaker, and headband cover.

The headphones support Active Noise Cancellation

The Fairbuds XL is equipped with a 40mm dynamic driver on each side. It features Active Noise Cancellation and supports Bluetooth 5.1 with dual-point connections, aptX HD/AAC/SBC codecs, and smart assistant support. It has a 10m operational range. The onboard user-replaceable 800mAh battery offers 26 hours of playback with ANC enabled. It reaches 80% of its maintained capacity after 500 charging cycles.

Fairphone Fairbuds XL: Pricing and availability

The Fairbuds XL is up for grabs at €250 (around Rs. 22,350). It is offered in Black and Green colorways. While the charger and charging cable don't come bundled in the retail box, you may use any Type-C charger and cable for re-fueling the headphones.