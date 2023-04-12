Technology

Now access Spotify music and podcasts on Strava: Here's how

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 12, 2023, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Spotify is the most popular audio streaming app (Photo credit: Spotify)

Tracking your moves at the gym but also want to listen to music simultaneously? Worry no more. Popular activity tracking and social community for fitness enthusiasts, Strava, has integrated Spotify into its app. Now, users can browse and play music, audiobooks, and podcasts, without switching between the applications. So, how does the process work? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

Spotify and Strava joining hands make sense. The former is the world's most popular audio streaming service with over 500 million users, while Strava used by over 100 million people, is a popular fitness app globally.

Workouts are grueling, and listening to music/podcasts simultaneously keeps people motivated. An in-app Spotify widget prevents time wastage while toggling between apps and helps you stay focused.

How to use Spotify on Strava?

Strava users can now listen to their favorite Spotify content, right from the workout record screen. You can browse, play, pause, resume, and skip the audio files, without having to switch over to Spotify app. Simply tap the music icon on the record screen, connect your Spotify account, and you are done. A widget comes up which shows "top mixes." Browse at your leisure.

How's the user experience?

In the widget, users can swipe up to see the list of items in the playing queue. They can also go through Spotify-made playlists or mixes which they have made themselves. The Spotify integration is also quite intuitive. If you pause playing content for quite some time, it asks whether you wish to continue listening. Hit the play button again and the notification disappears.

Spotify integration works differently on other apps

The Spotify integration on Strava is a little different from that on Runkeeper, another fitness-tracking app. When Spotify is used on the latter, instead of top mixes, users are redirected to the currently running playlist page. The Strava integration is more dynamic.

Strava is also working with Snap

Besides Spotify, Strava has worked with Snap, to create a Strava Activity Lens for users to share their fitness journey on Snapchat. The feature accesses the data from your recent workouts stored on your Strava profile and shares it on the social media platform. Strava has also joined hands with platforms such as MyFitnessPal, Komoot, Zwift, and Garmin to strengthen its aggressive integration strategy.