Happy birthday Emily Blunt! Know about the actor's fitness secrets

Emily Blunt is known for her fit physique and tremendous acting skills

British actor Emily Blunt is aging like fine wine and has managed to maintain a fit physique despite being the mother of two children. As a child, she suffered from a stuttering problem, but acting helped her overcome the condition. Blunt is well-known for undergoing grueling physical training to portray several of her roles. Here's revealing her fitness secrets on her 40th birthday.

Three-part circuit training is a major part of her routine

The Sicario actor manages to hit the gym four-five times a week. She practices Pilates and yoga to stay fit. According to Blunt's trainer Jason Walsh, three-part circuit training is a major part of her fitness regime. The circuits are usually 25-30 minutes long with some rest time between each circuit. The training involves the use of a stepper, dumbells, and a pull-up bar.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor practices 10 minutes of cardio daily

Blunt dedicates two hours to her cardiovascular and core strength. She begins her workout routine with 10 minutes of cardio. For her role in Edge of Tomorrow, Blunt worked out six days a week for three months. Her routine included weight lifting, sprints, and Krav Maga, a training program used by the Israeli army. She also practiced boot camp-style exercises and dance-based workouts.

Blunt's daily diet includes probiotics for a healthy gut

Blunt usually prefers having balanced meals throughout the day. She includes probiotics in her diet to maintain a healthy gut. She avoids eating saturated fats, excessive sugar, salt, and processed foods. The actor drinks a lot of water throughout the day and also prefers having hot beverages like healthy chicken soup. On her cheat days, she loves indulging in pasta and cheese.

Here's what Blunt prefers eating in a day

For breakfast, The Girl on the Train actor prefers having porridge with blackberries, or gluten-free brown toast with peanut butter and green tea. Her lunch usually comprises a tuna salad with a low-fat dressing and miso soup with a gluten-free brown roll. For dinner, she loves having courgette lasagne with salad or some protein-rich salmon with steamed broccoli and asparagus.