Happy birthday, Karan Singh Grover! Here are his fitness secrets

The actor turns 41 today! Right from his days as Dr. Arman Malik in the serial 'Dill Mill Gayye' to stepping into Bollywood with Alone, Karan Singh Grover has been a consistent heartthrob owing to his beefy physique. The actor is among the talents that many fitness freaks admire. On his birthday, let's find out what makes him the absolute dreamboat that he is.

Grover hits the gym five days a week

Grover leaves no stone unturned when it comes to his fitness and health. As per reports, the star hits the gym for at least five days a week and works out either first thing in the morning or during the evenings, whenever his schedule allows. The actor is not obsessed with six-pack abs and approaches the gym to energize himself and refresh his mind.

The dreamboat often shares images from his gym session

He performs a blend of cardio and weight-training exercises

Grover's daily workout regimen is divided into two parts - cardio (40%) and weight training (60%). And the secret to his jaw-dropping sculpted appearance is that he focuses on a particular muscle group at a time. While on Mondays he tones his back muscles, Tuesdays are for chest and shoulder. He does arm exercises on Thursdays whereas Fridays are for legs workout.

Watch the actor sweat it out at the gym

The actor also enjoys swimming, running, and B-boying

Besides his gym routine, the Hate Story 3 actor also indulges in swimming, running, and B-boying which further helps him flaunt his chiseled looks. He has also showcased his penchant for cycling and biking which doesn't only keep him fit but mentally relaxed too. Besides that, it is known that he indulges in a host of stretching exercises and various sports.

He eats six small portions of food in a day

Grover is quite clear and precise about his choices when it comes to his diet. As per reports, the star divides his meals into six small portions throughout the day which helps him with his nutrition and calorie consumption. He prefers home-cooked food and steers clear of fried, oily, and sugary offerings. However, he has his cheat days once in a while.

The hunk usually begins his day with a protein shake

One of the many secrets of Grover's fascinatingly fit body is that he begins his day with a protein shake. For breakfast, he usually prefers white oats with fruits, while his lunch menu generally features boiled/baked chicken, salad, dal, chapati, and gravy with brown rice. His dinner scenes are pretty much the same as his lunch. The actor avoids consuming carbs after 5 pm.