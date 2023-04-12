Technology

Looking for the best camera smartphone? Check out this list

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 12, 2023, 03:26 pm 4 min read

iPhone 14 Pro ranks 5th as per DXOMARK ratings

In recent years, smartphones have seen quite an evolution, especially when it comes to the camera module. DSLRs have almost become a thing of the past. Night photography, well-lit portraits, wide-angle or macro shots, 4K video recording, and improved zoom capabilities are just some of the features that modern smartphones offer. Here we present the currently top-rated camera smartphones as judged by DXOMARK.

What is DXOMARK?

DXOMARK is a benchmarking website that assesses the image quality of smartphones, lenses, and cameras. The scores are based on the results of hundreds of individual tests that are conducted in compliance with the highest industry standards.

OPPO Find X6 Pro

OPPO's latest flagship, the Find X6 Pro, tops the chart with a score of 153 points. It is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP (f/2.6) telephoto lens with 2.8x zoom. The handset can shoot 4K videos as well. Up front, it boasts a 32MP selfie shooter.

Find X6 Pro features a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Find X6 Pro features a 6.82-inch, QHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

HONOR Magic5 Pro

HONOR Magic5 Pro ranks second with a score of 152 points. It flaunts a triple rear camera configuration that includes a 50MP (f/1.6) snapper with OIS, a 50MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and a depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 12MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera with a 3D depth sensor.

The device packs a 5,100mAh battery

The Magic5 Pro sports a 6.81-inch Full-HD+ (1312x2848 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal memory. It packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 66W charging.

HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro

HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro is the third highest-rated camera smartphone with a score of 149 points. It also boasts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP (f/1.4-4.0, OIS) main camera with variable aperture, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 64 MP (f/3.5, OIS) telephoto lens. Up front, it is equipped with a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide shooter with a 3D depth sensor.

The smartphone is backed by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The Mate 50 Pro comes with a 6.74-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1212x2616 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro takes the fourth spot with a score of 147 points. It has a triple rear camera module that comprises a 50MP (f/1.85) snapper with OIS, a 48MP (f/3.5, OIS) camera with 5X optical zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter. Up front, the smartphone is equipped with a 10.8MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

The handset supports 23W wired charging

The Pixel 7 Pro offers a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a Google Tensor G2 chip, up to 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 23W wired charging.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro ranks fifth with a score of 146 points. The device is equipped with a triple rear camera module which includes a 48MP (f/1.78) main snapper with OIS, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.8, OIS) telephoto snapper with 3x zoom. It also offers 4K video recording with Dolby Vision. Up front, it flaunts a 12MP (f/1.9) selfie camera.

The device is fueled by a 3,200mAh battery

The iPhone 14 Pro sports a 6.1‑inch OLED display with 1179x2556 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs an A16 Bionic chip, paired with 6GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 3,200mAh battery that supports up to 27W wired fast-charging.