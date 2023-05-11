Technology

What are Twitter's encrypted DMs and how do they work

What are Twitter's encrypted DMs and how do they work

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 11, 2023, 04:33 pm 3 min read

The feature is only available to verified users

Twitter has released the first version of encrypted direct messages (DMs) on its platform. However, there is a catch. The feature is only available to verified users, who have signed up for the paid Twitter Blue program. Encrypted DMs on Twitter will appear alongside the existing direct messages in the inbox, as per the company. Here's how the new feature works.

Why does this story matter?

Twitter's encrypted DMs feature is finally here but the fact that users would have to pay for it might be its single largest limitation.

After all, several apps, including WhatsApp and iMessage, offer encrypted messaging for free, which makes Twitter's new feature seem pale in comparison.

Whether Twitter's new move finds favor with users remains to be seen.

Who can send an encrypted message on Twitter?

To send or receive encrypted messages, Twitter mandates that the sender and recipient must be verified users. The users must be on the latest version of the platform, both on the web as well as mobile apps. Further, the recipient of encrypted DMs must follow the sender, should have sent a message to the sender before, or accepted a DM request from the sender.

Encrypted messages have a lock icon

Encrypted and non-encrypted messages on Twitter are "visually differentiated." The sender of the encrypted message will be able to see a lock icon badge next to the avatar of the user they are talking to. The lock icon will be visible in the inbox and conversation views. Further, the conversation information page will display the label, "Messages are encrypted."

The feature does have certain drawbacks

Twitter currently allows a "maximum of ten devices per user for encrypted messages." However, the new messaging feature is not without limitations. For one, encrypted DMs can only be sent to one person. The platform promises to expand the feature to group conversations. You can only send text and links since media and other attachments are yet to be supported.

Twitter will make 'man-in-the-middle' attacks difficult

Twitter also warns that it does not have protections against "man-in-the-middle attacks." "As a result, if someone-for example, a malicious insider, or Twitter itself as a result of a compulsory legal process-were to compromise an encrypted conversation, neither the sender or receiver would know," said Twitter. However, the company is working toward making such attacks more difficult and notifying users if one occurs.

Try it but don't trust it yet: Elon Musk

"As Elon Musk said, when it comes to Direct Messages, the standard should be, if someone puts a gun to our heads, we still can't access your messages," said Twitter, adding, "We're not quite there yet, but we're working on it." In a recent tweet, referring to the encrypted DMs on Twitter, Elon Musk said "Try it but don't trust it yet."

How much does Twitter Blue cost?

Talking about Twitter Blue, in India, the subscription costs Rs. 900 per month for iOS and Android. The prices are lesser for the web version, at Rs. 650 per month. The annual plan for the web version costs Rs. 6,800 and for Android and iOS, the yearly subscription is priced at Rs. 9,400.