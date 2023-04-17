Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 17

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 17, 2023, 10:19 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX lets players acquire a range of in-game items using virtual currency (diamonds), which can be obtained only by spending a sizable amount of real money. However, not all gamers are eager to spend resources. Instead, they are on the lookout for alternative methods of collecting rewards. Therefore, game developers distribute redeemable codes, allowing players to grab goods for free.

Why does this story matter?

Since its release, Free Fire MAX has quickly become a mainstream battle royale game in India's Android ecosystem.

It has been downloaded more than 100 million times, and received a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store.

Hence, as a token of appreciation and to retain the user base, game creators offer redeemable codes, helping players obtain multiple in-game bonuses.

Each code can be redeemed once per player

The Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page requires players to sign in using their official credentials. A Guest ID is not valid for code redemption. Additionally, only players using Indian servers can access the codes. Each alphanumeric code can only be redeemed once per person. They have a 12-18 hours redemption window, meaning they should be redeemed within a limited timeframe.

Check out the codes for April 17

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. April 17 can help you earn in-game items such as weapon crates, royale vouchers, premium bundles, pets, diamonds, gloo walls, skins, and more. FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG. UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH. XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ.

How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

The 12-digit Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed through the rewards redemption platform (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your Google, Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Huawei, or VK credentials and access your gaming account. In the text field, enter a 12-digit code. Now, click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For every successful redemption, you'll be awarded an in-game item that can be collected from the mail/notification shelf.

