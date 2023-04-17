Technology

WhatsApp outage: Some users face issues while downloading videos

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 17, 2023, 10:29 am 1 min read

The issue appears to be affecting Android beta users

WhatsApp is reportedly down for some users in India. According to Downdetector, the app has been facing issues since last night, continuing today as well. Taking to Twitter, affected users reported that they were facing a problem where they were unable to download videos received on the app. However, the issue appears to be more prevalent among Android beta users.

43% of users reported issues while using the app

Per Downdetector, 43% of users reported issues while using the app, 41% due to server connection, and 16% faced problems in sending messages. WhatsApp has not commented on the ongoing issue as yet. The app is said to be testing a new video message feature which might be the reason behind the problem encountered in the beta version.